1 Apr 2025
Registered and student nurses have been given until the end of May to put themselves forward as potential councillors.
Lyndsay Hughes took up the BVNA presidency as part of the organisation’s 50th congress in Telford.
The BVNA has launched a new process for members to put themselves forward to serve on its council.
Until now, the association has held annual elections for both RVN and SVN seats on the body, where vacancies have occurred.
But a two-month window has now opened for members to submit applications to join the body for a three-year term of office.
The group said its new application and selection process seeks to encourage inclusivity and broader representation of the profession.
President Lyndsay Hughes added: “It is an exciting time to join BVNA as a council member – presenting an opportunity to be part of significant impact and change for our profession.
“As we celebrate BVNA’s 60th year of ensuring the veterinary nursing voice is heard, we also recognise just how much veterinary nursing has changed in this time.
“BVNA continues to adapt to meet what our profession needs from a strong representative body, and our activities rely on having a strong council team to guide the association.”
The BVNA has previously supported the RCVS in its proposal to move from an electoral to an appointment-based system of recruiting council members, despite arguing other elements of its plans were “deeply flawed”.
Applications will remain open until 31 May. More information is available via the membership portal on the BVNA website.