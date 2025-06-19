19 Jun 2025
Professionals and others are being encouraged to submit nominations, which will be presented during the association’s congress in October.
Lyndsay Hughes.
Nominations have opened for the BVNA’s annual awards, which will be presented at its congress this autumn.
Association members and others within the profession are being invited to recognise the outstanding individuals they know who both inspire and support others.
Four awards will be presented – the Jean Turner Award for RVN of the Year, the Des Thompson Award for Veterinary Team Member of the Year, the Jennifer Townson Award for SVN of the Year and the Veterinary Nursing Journal Writer of the Year. Nominations close on 31 July.
BVNA president Lyndsay Hughes said: “Our awards ceremony at BVNA Congress gives us an opportunity to celebrate the inspirational SVNs and RVNs of today.
“The BVNA Awards recognise the caring and skilled work that individuals do, and the significant impact veterinary nurses have on their colleagues, animal welfare and the wider veterinary profession.
“We’re also delighted to introduce an award category recognising other members of the vet team, who we know can have an enormous impact on the progression of veterinary nurses working with them.”
The association has also published the full programme for this year’s congress, which takes place in Telford from 10 to 12 October.
Adopting a theme of “progression”, the programme includes 20 lecture streams as well as interactive “In Conversation” learning opportunities on a wide range of topics.
Dual-qualified medical and veterinary nurse and one health advocate Helen Ballantyne will be the keynote speaker on the “progression” theme.
Registration for the congress, the complete programme and more information on submitting nominations for the awards ceremony can be found at the event’s official website.