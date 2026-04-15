15 Apr 2026
BVNA described VNAM as a ‘crucial opportunity to put a spotlight on the incredible work carried out by veterinary nurses every day’.
The BVNA is seeking nominations for the “unsung heroes” of veterinary nursing during the upcoming Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) in May.
Following the theme of “compassion and empathy”, the 2026 campaign will recognise how VNs demonstrate these traits each day toward patients, clients and colleagues.
Each year, VNAM seeks to raise public awareness of vet nurse contributions to animal health and welfare.
The BVNA is inviting clients and veterinary colleagues to nominate RVNs and SVNs who have supported them, their pets and in the workplace.
BVNA president Sarah Holliday, who adopted the “compassion and empathy” theme for her tenure, said: “Throughout May, we will be highlighting how these qualities are integral to everything veterinary nurses do – from providing dedicated and skilled care to animals of all species, supporting animal caregivers in sometimes difficult and emotional situations, and offering a listening ear to colleagues.
“Often, this goes on behind the scenes; VNAM is a crucial opportunity to put a spotlight on the incredible work carried out by veterinary nurses every day.
“I encourage the whole veterinary profession to get involved, showcasing to the public just how much veterinary nurses contribute to their teams and to animal welfare.”
She added: “Receiving this recognition provides a real boost for the recipients and reminds them that their work does not go unnoticed – nominations only take a few minutes to submit but make a real impact.”
More details about how to get involved, on submitting nominations and downloadable assets are available via the VNAM webpage.
Miss Holliday also welcomed the appointment of Alice Peacock as the association’s new head of membership as “an exciting step forward”.
Miss Peacock, who will be responsible for growing membership and improving retention, said: “I am particularly focused on strengthening the overall member experience and ensuring our services and communications reflect the needs of our members.”