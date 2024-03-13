13 Mar
Questions can be put to senior association figures during an online event tonight – barely 24 hours after the regulator published its report.
The BVNA has announced plans to hold an online Q&A session tonight (13 March), following the publication of the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) review of household pet services.
The event, which starts at 8pm, will be hosted by the association’s president, Lyndsey Hughes, and Jo Oakden, who chairs its advisory board.
The group said: “We know you may have questions about the CMA’s investigation – whether common queries from clients, understanding what it may mean for your practice and your team and what may happen next.”
But the association said it is also keen to highlight potential opportunities from the process, including the focus on current veterinary legislation and hopes that reform could include formal protection of the “veterinary nurse” title.
It added: “Long overdue attention given to this legislation will improve animal and human health and welfare, plus provide the opportunity to consider how the RVN role could be enhanced further.”
Questions, which can be anonymised, can be submitted live during the session or in advance by contacting bvna@bvna.co.uk via email. Registration is open here and the session will also be recorded.