21 Jun
Progression is the theme of the popular three-day gathering that returns to Telford in October.
The BVNA has released full details of the programme for its annual congress in Telford this autumn.
More than 120 hours of CPD are on offer during the three-day event, which runs from 11 to 13 October, and delegates are being urged to take advantage of early bird prices to sign up now.
The theme of the congress is “progression”, which will be reflected in the keynote address by BEVA equine nurse committee chairperson Marie Rippingale.
Her lecture on Saturday 12 October is entitled “Progression of the veterinary nursing profession – where are we now and where are we going?”
The programme also offers a range of new streams this year, which are intended to reflect the evolving career pathways that veterinary nurses shape.
Among the innovations, the main progression streams are scheduled each morning in a bid to inspire delegates to recognise their own value, promote longevity in the profession, and advance commercial understanding.
Overall, the programme offers more than 20 streams dedicated to veterinary nurses, plus bookable workshops, for which places can be secured on registration, and free to attend practical sessions on the exhibition floor at Telford International Centre.
A programme of social events is planned, including musical bingo on the Friday evening plus an emergency services-themed party and awards night on the Saturday.
Early bird registrations will remain open until 31 July.