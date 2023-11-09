9 Nov
BSAVA is appealing for professionals to submit “interesting or unique” case reports to be presented at its 2024 conference in Manchester next March.
Submissions are now open for vet nurse case reports to be presented at BSAVA Congress 2024 in Manchester from 21 to 23 March.
The case report can be in any area of small animal nursing, from nurse clinics to critical care.
All submissions need to include a short synopsis of the case, using the following outline:
Due to limited availability, all case report submissions will be assessed with successful candidates chosen to present at BSAVA Congress.
Presentations will be limited to up to eight minutes, with two to three minutes of questions, overall lasting 10 minutes.
The presentations will be evaluated and an award given for the best overall report. The case reports are encouraged for submission by veterinary nurses who may not have had the opportunity to lecture before, although it is open to all nurses.
Kelly Eyre RVN, BSAVA congress committee member, said: “I’m really looking forward to the presentations and I encourage as many people as possible to attend the sessions. It’s very inspiring to see members of the nursing profession presenting their case and feel the passion from the nursing speaker.”
Case reports should be submitted to Kelly Eyre at Kelly.eyre@liverpool.ac.uk with “case report” as the subject line.
To find out more about the case reports and BSAVA Congress 2024, visit the event website.