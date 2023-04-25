25 Apr
The appointments are part of the Linnaeus-owned hospital’s continuing commitment to a nationwide post-registration programme.
A Somerset-based animal hospital has bolstered its team by adding more veterinary nurses to its staff.
RVNs Georgena Adamson and Charlotte Forder – both newly qualified University of Bristol graduates – have joined Cave Veterinary Specialists in Wellington. Their appointments are part of the Linnaeus-owned hospital’s commitment to a nationwide post-registration programme (PRP), which is aimed at guiding and nurturing new talent.
Cave’s hospital director Claire Lawrence said: “I am excited to welcome Georgena and Charlotte to Cave, where we’re proud to provide a supported and structured programme to introduce newly registered nurses to the world of specialist referral care.
“It’s our second cohort of newly registered nurses, and our experience of PRP gives me confidence that we can provide a nurturing environment to build upon their day one skills and support them in the infancy of their referral nursing journey.”
Of her appointment, Miss Adamson said: “It was important to find a supportive, engaging team to help us continue our progression as newly registered nurses, so we’re delighted to have joined Cave.
“The PRP gives us a guidance and a clear framework so that we can get the most out of our time here as we continue to develop our skills, continue to expand on our knowledge in areas of interest and even explore some new disciplines.”
Miss Forder added: “So far our colleagues here at Cave have been very welcoming and encouraging as we enter the world of referral nursing.
“The PRP will give us a great start to our careers as we look forward to developing our futures with a more in depth understanding of potential specialities within referral nursing.”
In addition to Miss Adamson and Miss Forder’s appointments, Cave has appointed Bryony Gilder – who joined the business in 2012 as an RVN, becoming part of the senior nursing team in 2017 – as head of nursing services.
In her new position, Miss Gilder’s main objectives include continued engagement of the RVN and patient care assistant teams, as well as recognising individuals’ passions and development needs to deliver exceptional clinical standards and patient care.