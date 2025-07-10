10 Jul 2025
The widow of former BVA president Simon Doherty praised the profession for its support during his final illness.
RCVS president Linda Belton presents the RCVS Queen's Medal to Anne Doherty, alongside sons Callum and Lewis.
The family of an award-winning vet and academic has thanked the profession for its support as they collected one of its highest honours in his memory.
The RCVS announced plans in April to posthumously award its Queen’s Medal to the former BVA president Simon Doherty, who died last December aged 49.
His widow, Anne, and sons Callum and Lewis, received the award, presented posthumously for the first time since its inception in 2013, during the annual RCVS Day in London on 4 July.
Mrs Doherty spoke of her husband’s love of his career and praised the sector for rallying around during his illness, describing the contact of friends and colleagues as “a great source of pride and comfort” in his final days.
Prof Doherty was separately nominated for the award by former RCVS president and current fellowship chair Niall Connell, who described him as “a veterinary surgeon in the fullest sense” and current BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux, with both recognising his contribution to advancing the “one health” agenda.
