Brooke officials say their aim of high-quality care for all animals is closer to being fulfilled because of the system’s work to train thousands of professionals globally.
An international welfare charity has marked World Vet Day by celebrating the 10th anniversary of its professional training model.
Brooke officials say the Animal Health Mentoring Framework has trained more than 4,000 vets and animal health practitioners worldwide since its launch in 2013.
The charity is now planning a research project it hopes will set out the full impact of the scheme, which they believe is helping to strengthen health systems globally.
Laura Skippen, Brooke’s senior global animal health manager, said: “Ten years ago, I was part of a group of vets from all over the world who took part in a workshop to start developing what was to become the Animal Health Mentoring Framework.
“Today, I am proud to see the incredible impact it has had on animal health systems in Brooke’s countries of operation, supporting animal health practitioners to become capable and compassionate advocates for the welfare of working equids.
“All animals deserve high-quality health care wherever they are – the framework takes us one step closer to making that a reality.”
The framework sets out essential skills and capabilities and was initially tested in Ethiopia, Jordan, Kenya and Pakistan.
The system is now used in all 16 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America where the charity currently operates, as well as by universities and governments.
A livestock version of the framework has also been developed and the charity hopes to use it to build a wider global picture of health care systems in the countries they work in.
Officials are also hoping to continue working with academic partners to examine the framework's educational impact.