10 Jul 2026
Campaign leaders believe veterinary professionals’ work could make a vital contribution to reducing incident levels.
Veterinary professionals have been encouraged to use their voices in support of a new campaign against catapult attacks on waterfowl and other wildlife.
The initiative, known as Operation Lakeshot, has already brought charities, welfare groups and law enforcement agencies together in a renewed effort to target the growing problem.
But campaign leaders say the input of clinicians in areas such as incident reporting, record keeping and evidence preservation where appropriate could make a vital contribution to its work.
Chair Russ Middleton said: “Animal cruelty has long been recognised as a potential indicator of broader antisocial and violent behaviour.
“As veterinary teams continue to witness the clinical reality of catapult crime, the profession has an important voice in highlighting the serious welfare, societal and legal consequences of what is too often dismissed as ‘children playing with catapults’.”
According to its figures, a total of 137 catapult incidents were recorded by police forces across England, Wales and Scotland in the first three months of this year alone.
Suspects were identified in just over half (76) of the cases, while pigeons (30) and ducks (14) were among the most commonly targeted species.
Although incidents are being seen across the UK, the campaign’s website warned the problem was “particularly prevalent in the South East of England”.
Operation Lakeshot is now becoming the central hub for data collection from incidents reported by police forces or rescue organisations.
Clinicians with information about incidents are asked to report it to the group’s Animal Crimewatch service by emailing [email protected] or phoning 0300 4441234.