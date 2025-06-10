10 Jun 2025
Competition and Markets Authority pushes back conclusion of its market inquiry well into next year so it can properly assess consultation feedback, but is aiming for a February conclusion.
Martin Coleman, inquiry chair for the CMA’s market investigation into veterinary services. Image: CMA / GOV.UK
The conclusion of the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) investigation of the pet veterinary sector has been pushed back to at least February after the latest consultation attracted 500 responses.
Head of the inquiry Martin Coleman, in a blog on the official website today (10 June), said the decision to extend the timetable had not been taken lightly, but was necessary so it “can fully consider the responses we have received on our proposed remedies”.
Since it unveiled potential measures to address competition concerns in May, the regulator said it had received 500 responses – many from individuals and independent vets, plus pet owners, consumer representatives and sector associations.
Mr Coleman said the CMA had received “mixed feedback” from the vet sector, with many welcoming changes to the regulatory system and acknowledging the need for transparency, but risks raised covered implementation of changes, impact on business models and additional costs for smaller practices.
Mr Coleman said: “Providing vet services is not like selling mobile phones or insurance. This complex market requires careful consideration of animal welfare and public health alongside competition. Clinical judgements, professional expertise, and the relationships between vets and pet owners all play vital roles.
“It would be wholly irresponsible to produce remedies without subjecting the possibilities to vigorous debate and discussion by those who may be affected, which is what we will be doing over the coming weeks as part of our extended administrative timetable.”
He added: “The statutory extension is for six months, but we aim to publish our provisional decision in September 2025, to hold the response hearings around the end of October 2025, and to publish a final decision by February 2026 rather than at the end of November 2025 as originally intended.
“This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We understand the value of providing greater certainty to the many stakeholders – not least the vets, nurses, receptionists and other hardworking frontline staff – affected by this work and delivering outcomes as quickly as possible is a key objective for the CMA.”