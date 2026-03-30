30 Mar 2026
Discussions on leadership and ethical decision-making will also be on the agenda.
The Competitions and Markets Authority’s (CMA) final remedies for the vet sector will be among the key topics up for debate at BVA Live this summer.
The BVA has unveiled its programme for the conference, which takes place on 11-12 June at the NEC in Birmingham.
With the CMA expected to publish the conclusions of its investigation into veterinary services for household pets in the coming weeks, reaction to the body’s proposals will feature heavily on the agenda.
BVA president Rob Williams will be taking part in a pair of key sessions responding to the investigation.
In “Managing complaints post-CMA, what do you need to know?”, Dr Williams will be joined by head of the Veterinary Client Mediation Service Jennie Jones and Thrums Vets director Gavin Durston to discuss what potential new requirements to complaints and mediation processes will mean for vets in the consult room and what veterinary teams will need to know.
In “Hot topic: CMA remedies – what do they mean in practice?”, Dr Williams will debate next steps and the possible impact of the CMA remedies on practices with BVNA senior vice-president Lyndsay Hughes and Village Vets Formby owner and director Kate Higgins.
Among the other programme highlights are “Do vets have a role in ethical decision-making or is it all just about animal welfare?” and “Leadership: Lessons every new leader needs to hear”.
Clinical streams will also include CPD sessions on euthanasia in small mammals, birds and reptiles, anaesthesia in comorbid patients, updates in ocular pharmacology, optimising hospital care for long-term patients and managing anxiety in “pandemic puppies”.
Dr Williams, BVA senior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux and junior vice-president Gwen Rees will also feature in sessions in the returning BVA Interactive Zone, leading debates on topics including contextualised care, over-treatment and improving toxic workplaces.
Dr Williams said: “As the profession emerges from the CMA investigation, BVA Live will be one of the first opportunities for vet teams to come together to access practical CPD to move forwards and comply with the CMA remedies.
“This year’s programme dives into a number of areas where we expect the CMA will be looking for change, particularly when it comes to handling complaints and improving transparency.
“BVA Live is always a great opportunity to meet with colleagues from across the profession, to share your views and benefit from the experiences of other veterinary professionals, and this year we’re expecting even more people than ever. We look forward to seeing you there.”