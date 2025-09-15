15 Sept 2025
Clinicians in Hartlepool have spoken out following the deaths of more than 20 seal pups in their region.
Clifton Lodge Vets clinical director Zoe Dykes (right) and senior vet nurse Sue Gibson at Seaton Carew.
A veterinary practice in north-east England has warned the region’s entire common seal population is under threat following more than 20 deaths linked to mouth rot.
Clinicians from Clifton Lodge Vets say they have seen 10 cases at their Hartlepool practice alone and are aware of 11 more along the coastline between Redcar and Northumberland.
That accounts for all of the seal pups born in the region this year and the Vet Partners-owned practice said it was speaking out now to raise awareness of the potential scale of the issue.
Clinical director Zoe Dykes said: “If that continues, we are going to lose the common seal population altogether in the north-east.”
The practice has taken swabs and blubber samples from the cases it has seen to support ongoing investigation work by the conservation group Tara Seal Research.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue group, which brought in the cases the practice has seen, is also involved in research that hopes to establish the cause of the condition.
Mouth rot affects newly weaned pups who can experience muzzle swelling and facial wounds, plus abscesses and ulceration on the roof of the mouth.
The latest seal to be euthanised by the practice was brought in at the end of August and Dr Dykes said one affected pup had a hole through the bridge of its nose where the flesh was dying off.
She added: “As a vet it is very frustrating not to be able to treat them when they have mild or early symptoms, but by the time they are poorly and brought to us, they are beyond saving.
“Some are already dead when they are brought in and our job is to take samples for investigation, and the other ones I’ve seen simply could not be treated and had to be put to sleep for their own welfare.”