22 Oct 2025
Sarah Holliday hopes her theme will highlight the impact vet nurses have on patients, clients and the profession.
New BVNA president Sarah Holliday.
The BVNA’s new president has revealed the theme of her tenure will be “compassion and empathy”.
Sarah Holliday, senior medical oncology nurse at AURA Veterinary referral hospital in Surrey, has taken charge for 2025-2026.
Speaking at the association’s annual meeting at BVNA Congress, she said: “Compassion and empathy will mean something different to each of us.
“Personally, this theme really aligns with my role as an oncology RVN, whether that is supporting an owner through end-of-life care, hand-feeding a inpatient or making a colleague a cup of tea during a difficult shift.
“I believe this theme showcases the holistic nature of RVNs. We embed compassion in every part of our roles and it is at the heart of all we do.”
Miss Holliday added: “I hope we can use this opportunity to recognise those that have demonstrated exceptional empathy and compassion within their role, and act as a reminder to show compassion to ourselves whilst working within the veterinary profession.”
She also told members she will prioritise listening to and ensuring the voice of veterinary nurses is “recognised, respected and represented” within clinics and across the profession and wider society.
Miss Holliday succeeded Lyndsay Hughes in the role, with Mrs Hughes becoming the BVNA’s senior vice-president following a two-year presidential term.
Reflecting on her time in the hot seat, Mrs Hughes said in her outgoing address the association had “worked tirelessly to represent [members] on national platforms” amid the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority investigation into the UK vet sector and Defra’s work to reform the Veterinary Surgeons Act.
RVN Steph Worsley moved from honorary secretary to junior vice-president, while Nikki McLeod took on the secretary role having previously served as honorary treasurer, a role now filled by Hamish Morrin.
The new BVNA Council members were as follows: Emily Bacon, Macauly Gatenby, Dan Lidgbird, Krishna Mistry and Alice Langstone (student seat).
Former BVNA president Jane More, who held the role in 1998-1999 and also spent nine years serving on the association’s council, was awarded honorary membership in recognition of her longstanding support of the BVNA over a 50-year VN career.