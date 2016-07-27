27 Jul
A two-day course aimed at helping vets and VNs who graduated abroad prepare for UK practice life has been confirmed for September.
A two-day course aimed at helping vets and VNs who graduated abroad prepare for UK practice life has been confirmed for September.
Organised by the RCVS, the BVA and the Veterinary Defence Society (VDS), the course – titled “Introduction to the UK veterinary profession – a key CPD course for overseas vets and VNs” – will take place at the Belgravia House, the RCVS’ London headquarters, on 8 and 9 September.
The course provides overseas graduates, who are either working in the UK or thinking of working in the UK, with the key information and skills needed to practise here, as well as helping them understand their legal duties as veterinary professionals.
Its overall aim is to reduce the risk of concerns being raised and provide training in communication skills.
The first day of the course is free and covers a number of topics, such as:
The second day is a “masterclass in communications skills” provided by the VDS, in a popular role-play format with professional actors, and costs £160.
Vets and VNs are welcome to attend either or both days.