3 Jun 2025
The teaching organisation also celebrated next generation VNs at the Westminster awards ceremony.
Award winner Matt Badham, with keynote Cat Capon.
Central Qualifications (CQ) has announced the winner of its annual Veterinary Nurse Educator of the Year Award and celebrated the graduation of the next generation of vet nurses.
Matt Badham, of Plumpton College, was announced as the winner at CQ’s Graduation and Awards Ceremony at the Central Hall, Westminster, on Saturday 31 May.
Mr Badham, whose “inspiring and supportive” teaching style saw him nominated by his students, said: “I put a lot of myself into this role, and it is nice to have the validation that they think I’m doing something worth awarding.
“I will continue to learn and grow to ensure I always put everything I can into their education and into the veterinary industry.”
The event, which took place on the final day of Veterinary Nurse Awareness Month, recognised the graduates of CQ’s Diploma in Veterinary Nursing.
The awards body has received full five-year RCVS accreditation for its Level 3 diplomas in equine nursing and small animal veterinary nursing.
Conservationist Catherine “Cat” Capon presented the students with their awards and delivered the keynote speech, in which she discussed animal welfare advocacy and her environmental campaigning.
CQ director Jacqui Garrett said: “It is so rewarding to see a new cohort of veterinary nurses receive their diplomas at the CQ Graduation and Awards Ceremony.
“This event recognises all of their hard work studying and practising their veterinary nursing skills.
“I am sure they will have excellent careers and make a difference to the lives of so many animals.”