Tara Ryan has been chosen to help the company develop the role of its registered veterinary nurses.
CVS has announced that Tara Ryan will become its first permanent chief veterinary nursing officer (CVNO).
Reporting into CVO Paul Higgs, Mrs Ryan will focus on the development of the role of veterinary nurses in CVS.
It is the first permanent appointment of the CVNO role at the company, with the post having previously been filled by Lucy Turner for a two-year term.
Mr Higgs said: “I am excited to welcome Tara into this role to ensure we continue to champion the role of veterinary nurses in CVS and in the profession as a whole.
“Those that know Tara will recognise she is passionate about the role of RVNs and is well positioned to support and influence the importance of the work they do across our company.
“I am excited to be working alongside Tara as we engage with our teams and continue to foster the right environment to empower nurses and deliver fantastic clinical care in our practices.”
Mrs Ryan joined CVS Group in 2008 as head nurse at a practice in Oxford and was one of its first clinical directors to come from a nursing background.
She then moved on to become regional director of practices in Norfolk and Suffolk before being named as the company’s first permanent CVNO.