25 Jan
The qualification is designed for RVNs wishing to advance their knowledge and skills in practice nursing to a mastery level.
CVS Group is set to launch the VetSkill Level 5 Advanced Certificate in Veterinary Nursing (Practice Nurse) in February, it has announced.
The new Level 5 qualification is designed for RVNs wishing to advance their knowledge and skills in practice nursing to a mastery level, beyond that of the RCVS Day One Competences, Skills and Professional Behaviours. It is applicable to nurses working within the practice consulting room or district nurse environments.
The course is only the second to be offered to practice nurses in the UK and all RVNs are eligible to apply.
The modules for the advanced certificate course will cover:
The certificate aims to enable veterinary nurses to provide gold-standard clinical care, and exceptional customer service to both patients and clients within relevant and current clinical guidelines.
The course will be taught online, with face-to-face induction and assessments, and last 12 to 18 months, with enrolment through the Chester Veterinary Training Centre – an approved training provider with the Education and Skills Funding Agency, RCVS and VetSkill – and facilitated by experienced tutors within the CVS learning education and development team.
Jackie Evans, head of CVS Group’s Chester Veterinary Training Centre, said: “Our veterinary nurses are hugely important to us. A good nurse, offering great care, is fundamental to a good practice. So, we wanted to increase the breadth of veterinary nurse training – both for CVS and external nurses – to give them the opportunity to progress their careers and be the very best they can be.
“Offering this course is a very big step for us. The centre and the CVS learning and development team have dedicated a lot of time to develop the course, and we are expecting a lot of interest in this new qualification.”
To apply, veterinary nurses should visit Chester Veterinary Training Centre’s website to complete an application form or email the centre.