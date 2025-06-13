13 Jun 2025
Two events to take place, one in Harrogate and another in Bristol, in September.
Image: CVS
CVS is hosting two day-long CPD events to help VNs enhance their practice through evidenced-based veterinary nursing.
The group is hosting two Veterinary Nurses in Research sessions in September – one in Harrogate, the other in Bristol – which will be open to all nursing experience levels from beginners and students to experienced managers.
It is planned nurses will learn how to critically assess and apply the latest evidence from scientific literature, with topics including conducting audits, evaluating case reports and interpreting research findings.
Michelle Farrow, small animal research assistant at CVS, who is organising the training day, said: “Evidence-based veterinary nursing isn’t just for academics – it’s one of the fastest ways for nurses to boost their confidence, improve patient care and stand out as a veterinary nurse.
“It’s not about replacing what nurses know, it’s about reinforcing and complementing their experience and clinical judgement with the best available evidence considering the individual patient, owner and context.
“This will be an information-packed day for our nurses to equip themselves with the skills to lead in evidence-based veterinary nursing. We hope that all of veterinary nurses enjoy the session.”
Full details are online.