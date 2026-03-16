16 Mar 2026
Officials hope the new facility will make it easier for clinicians to access the CPD courses they need.
Image: CVS
A major veterinary group has unveiled a new regional training centre that it hopes will help more clinicians to access education closer to their own practices.
Courses have now begun at the new CVS facility following several months of building work at the site adjacent to its Bristol Veterinary Specialists practice.
Officials say the facility will match the CPD offered at its existing training site in Harrogate and hope it will make training more accessible to practitioners working across Wales, the midlands and south-west England.
Sarah Rutherford, the company’s head of clinical education, said: “We are committed to investing in the clinical development of our teams and this new Bristol training centre is an important step in expanding access to high‑quality, practical CPD.
“By offering the same breadth of hands‑on courses as our Harrogate centre, we’re ensuring that more vets and nurses can develop their skills closer to home, supported by leading clinicians from across CVS.”
The new centre can accommodate 16 delegates at a time in its wet lab and lecture room.
Topics to be covered through its training include dentistry, soft tissue surgery, orthopaedics, echocardiography, ophthalmology and dermatology.
The centre will also offer abdominal ultrasound training for both vets and nurses, Schedule 3 training for nurses plus leadership and non-clinical development programmes.