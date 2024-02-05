5 Feb
Bosses say scheme will enhance nurses’ role in practice and help them develop their careers.
A new nursing career pathway has been unveiled by the CVS Group in a move it claims will show “clear career progression” for nurses across its first opinion, referral and equine practices.
The scheme is intended to demonstrate the opportunities available for nurses, including progress to either clinical or team leadership or management roles. The group also plans to create a new “nurse manager” role in its multidisciplinary hospitals and practices to head larger nursing teams.
Tara Ryan, the group’s chief veterinary nursing officer, said: “There are so many good reasons to provide structure and clarity around nursing careers.
“The nursing career progression will enhance the role of the RVN in our practices and ensure we utilise the skills of our nurses. It should give more confidence to vets when delegating to nurses and it will enable nurses to do more for clients, whether that be consulting or procedures.
“Most importantly it will support nurses in taking the direction in their career that they want to take. There are multiple different options for nurses to progress within CVS – whether it be in practice, procurement, client services or learning, education and development. It means nurses can truly have a life-long career at CVS.”
The project’s launch follows the publication last year of research by the group, which found a lack of career progression was the most commonly cited reason for nurses leaving their roles.
The company said each level in the pathway offered its own learning curriculum from newly qualified and into three clinical activity levels. Beyond that, opportunities will be available to become a CVS clinical or team lead, reflecting the direction of the nurse’s careers and areas of interest.
Group leaders are said to have been briefed on the new project and information packs have been distributed to all practice leaders to distribute to staff. Although not all the envisaged roles will be available everywhere, the company insists opportunities will be available throughout the group.