16 Jan
A Cheshire-based nurse training centre has exceeded national average first-time pass rates in almost all veterinary nursing modules, according to latest data from VetSkill.
Compiled every year, VetSkill audits externally verify first-time pass rates for student nurse college modules in England.
In VetSkills’ latest results – for the 2020-21 academic year – it found that Chester Veterinary Training Centre (CVTC) had exceeded the national average first-time pass rates in 7 out of 8 of the MCQ exam modules. In four of the modules, CVTC was found to have a 100% first time pass rate.
On average, half of the student veterinary nurses at CVTC also achieved distinction for their module.
Meanwhile, the centre has been categorised “Good” by Ofsted, following its full inspection in November, and now ranks in the top six in the UK.
The facility has also been ranked “Excellent” by employers as an apprentice provider on the Government apprentice service.
Jackie Evans, head of CVTC, said: “We set out to offer the best training, led by experienced tutors and with some of the best facilities. And we’ve worked really hard to deliver it since being accepted on to the register of training providers in 2019.
“So, it is fantastic that we have received our good grading by Ofsted and our students are achieving these brilliant pass rates as a result.”
Established in 2009, CVTC holds both RCVS and VetSkill-approved statuses, and specialises in training SVNs and patient care assistants.
The centre offers apprenticeships in the Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing and the Level 2 Certificate in Veterinary Care Support, with the Level 5 Advanced Veterinary Nursing (Consulting Nurse) due to start this year. It also provides OSCE practical revision days.
The centre has 66 students registered on courses, including a cohort of 27 level 2 students who started the online course in November 2022. To date, the centre has trained around 200 students on their journey to become RVNs.