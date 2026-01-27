27 Jan 2026
Officials claimed their proposals would benefit both clinicians and their clients as the eight-week process began.
Image: VV Shots / Adobe Stock
A consultation has been launched tonight (27 January) on proposals to deliver what officials have called the “first overhaul” of veterinary legislation in 60 years.
Regulatory, governance and registration reforms, together with legal recognition of veterinary nurses, are among the benefits to the sector Defra insists its process will deliver.
But the department also claims it will make accessing care “clearer, fairer and more transparent” for pet owners, amid the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation.
Animal welfare minister Baroness Hayman said: “Pets are part of the family, and owners deserve clear information, fair treatment and confidence in the care their animals receive.
“We’re focused on making vet services work better for families by improving transparency, increasing choice and helping people make informed decisions, while continuing to support the professionals who care for our animals.”
Although the consultation is focused on legislative reform, the Defra statement announcing its launch made clear it was responding to the ongoing CMA inquiry.
It said the authority’s finding that vet fees had risen at almost twice the rate of inflation was “why this is government is taking action”.
The proposed measures cover several of the areas which have emerged as points of concern from the CMA investigation, including the publication of price lists for common treatments, greater ownership transparency and simplified complaints procedures.
But the department claimed its plans will also deliver modernised RCVS governance, registration and disciplinary processes, plus formal oversight of veterinary businesses and a stronger “professional identity” for nurses.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Updating these rules will help build a modern veterinary service that is easier for the public to understand and navigate, while strengthening animal health outcomes and supporting a skilled, resilient workforce.
“Reforming the Veterinary Surgeons Act is a crucial step towards building a stronger, more resilient profession.
“This consultation gives pet owners and professionals the chance to help shape a system that works better for everyone.”
The consultation is due to continue until late March.