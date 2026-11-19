19 Nov 2026
Wide-ranging programme will cover vets’ role in national emergencies, meeting CMA requirements and using AI in practice.
London Vet Show in 2025.
Thousands of veterinary professionals descended upon Excel London today (19 November) to attend London Vet Show 2026.
The two-day event – Europe’s largest veterinary conference and exhibition – includes BVA Congress, with BVA president Gwen Rees due to open the show with her address this morning.
A range of key veterinary issues and clinical subjects will be addressed throughout the conference programme.
Speakers are delivering sessions on meeting Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) requirements, disease readiness, animal welfare and the use of AI in practice.
Vet and MP Danny Chambers will discuss vets’ role in national emergencies in his session in the BVA Congress stream at 10.30am today.
Meanwhile, Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, who served as England’s deputy chief medical officer between 2017 and 2022, will offer his insights from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the prestigious Wooldridge Memorial Lecture at 11am on Friday.
Among the thought-provoking discussions will also be sessions on neutering, extreme conformation and how clinicians can navigate difficult consultation room conversations.
The Petplan Veterinary Awards will also be held tonight, with more than 20,000 total nominations submitted ahead of this year’s ceremony.