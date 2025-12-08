8 Dec 2025
A veterinary research charity’s annual Christmas appeal has been boosted by funding pledges from three major supporters.
The impact of a veterinary research charity’s festive fundraising campaign is set to be doubled through the support of three major donors, officials have revealed.
Donations are now being sought for the BSAVA PetSavers Christmas Appeal to help fund new pet health research projects.
But match funding from NationWide Laboratories, Sustain Insurance Brokers and VetPlus is set to double the value of all the donations made between now and the end of the month.
The charity has been supporting pet health research for more than 50 years and estimates it has provided more than £2.7 million in grants to over 300 projects in that time.
BSAVA fundraising manager Alison Selby said: “We are thrilled to have the support of VetPlus, Sustain Insurance Brokers and NationWide Laboratories this Christmas.
“The research we fund covers areas as diverse as cancer, heart disease, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal disease and many more.
“By supporting our Christmas Appeal, you will be helping our pets live longer, happier, healthier lives.”
Alina Zheleznyakova, NationWide’s head of marketing and communications, said: “By backing this initiative, we’re helping ensure that veterinary professionals have the resources they need to improve the lives of pets across the UK.”
Cristina Secura, for Sustain, added: “Supporting the wellbeing of pets and their owners aligns perfectly with our values and we’re excited to help raise awareness and funds for this important cause.”