A veterinary nurse who holds two highly prestigious international qualifications is hoping to inspire others to develop their own learning to mark International Women’s Day (8 March).
RVN Caroline Boothroyd from Linnaeus-owned Northwest Veterinary Specialists (NWVS) is recognised as a veterinary technician specialist (VTS) in two fields – oncology and small animal internal medicine – and is just one of two veterinary nurses in the UK with double VTS status.
Another double-boarded nurse died, but Miss Boothroyd said both of the fellow nurses provided her with inspiration.
Miss Boothroyd – who passed all her coursework and exams first time, while also being the first VTS in internal medicine in the UK – said: “It was very, very hard work, but I wanted to learn as much as possible about the disciplines I was working in; previously it was internal medicine and now it’s oncology. I wanted to be able to provide the best care for my patients.”
Each qualification requires 12 months to collect case reports, four of which must be in-depth. Fifty case logs need to presented and a skills list passed. Those passing this stage are then eligible to sit the exam.
Unlike many other qualifications, which are for life, those wishing to keep their VTS status have to recertify every five years, either involving exams or accruing points, which are gained by attending qualifying CPD, lecturing or writing.
Miss Boothroyd added: “I gained my oncology VTS status last year and am already working hard to collect points for when I come to recertify, just like I’m doing for my internal medicine qualification, which comes up for renewal next year.
“It’s an advanced qualification and you have to know everything in-depth, so I’m proud of myself for passing both of them first time. As for doing another one, absolutely not. Well, I say that, but I love learning and researching.”
On top of this, Miss Boothroyd has recently written two sections for the oncology chapter in the new edition of the Small Animal Internal Medicine for Veterinary Technicians and Nurses.
Prue Neath, clinical director at NWVS, said: “To become one of only a handful of veterinary nurses in the world to hold two of these advanced qualifications required an immense amount of knowledge, ability, hard work and dedication.
“It’s a remarkable achievement and Caroline is a shining example of the high standards required of the NWVS team, and the specialist level of care we offer at the hospital. Of course, we’re very proud of her.”
Miss Boothroyd said she hoped others would feel inspired to develop their own learning, whatever profession they might be in.
While Miss Boothroyd is a VTS in two areas, another two female colleagues at NWVS hold a prestigious VTS title: Michelle Moran in anaesthesia and Sophie McMurrough in internal medicine.