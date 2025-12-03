3 Dec 2025
DWA said its apprentices achieved above national-average pass rates in 100% of written and practical assessments.
DWA said its apprentices achieved above national-average pass rates in 100% of written and practical assessments.
The Dick White Academy (DWA) is celebrating its vet nursing students after they achieved impressive results in VetSkill’s Veterinary Nursing Diploma.
The academy said its apprentices achieved pass rates above the national average in every single written and practical assessment across the diploma in VetSkill’s 2024-2025 results.
DWA students are also said to have achieved an OSCE first-time pass rate of 93%, compared with a national average of 82%.
It marks significant year-on-year gains by DWA students, including a 24-percentage-point rise in distinctions for the VN 07 and 08 units.
Head of teaching and assessment Kelly Winstanley said the academy is “incredibly proud” of the results, which “reflect the hard work, commitment and partnership of the entire DWA team and our students”.
She continued: “These achievements show that our core values of kindness, compassion and resilience are truly embedded in our culture, empowering students to thrive academically and reach their goals.
“By surpassing the national benchmark across all subject areas, it’s clear that our classrooms are inclusive, challenging and supportive learning environments.
“Every student is recognised as an individual, encouraged to grow and given the tools they need to fulfil their potential.”
Academy principal Ali Heywood hailed the success of the institution’s recently implemented online delivery model of teaching that supports students based rurally, in independent practices, or those with neurodiversity or balancing complex life commitments.
She said early indicators of the online delivery “show equally strong engagement, retention, and achievement” compared with the institution’s in-person learners.