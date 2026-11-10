10 Nov 2026
Lou Northway CertVN(ECC), NCert(Anaesth), RVN explains how RVNs are ideally placed to turn new ideas into action to improve clinical decision-making in their workplaces.
Image: EtiAmmos / Adobe Stock
Every veterinary nurse has the ability to influence patient care, workplace culture and clinical standards. The question is not whether we can lead change, but how we choose to do it.
Veterinary nursing is a profession built on compassion, continuous learning and reflection. Every day we contribute to patient care, shared clinical decision making, client communication and the smooth running of our practices. Yet many veterinary nurses still view leadership and change management as responsibilities reserved for senior colleagues or practice managers. In reality, meaningful improvements often begin with the people working closest to the patient – that is you.
Events such as the London Vet Show offer fantastic opportunities to learn from colleagues, discover new ideas, and explore the latest evidence and innovations. We often return to practice feeling inspired and motivated to make a difference.
However, the real value of continuing professional development lies not in what we learn, but in what we do with that knowledge afterwards. Rather than simply asking ourselves “What have I learned?”, perhaps we should be asking: “How can I use this knowledge to improve my practice?”
Sharing learning with colleagues and turning new ideas into action can be one of the most rewarding and fulfilling aspects of professional development.
Returning to a busy practice after a conference can feel overwhelming. With a notebook full of ideas and a renewed sense of enthusiasm, it can be difficult to know where to start.
Quality improvement works best when we focus on genuine opportunities rather than trying to implement every new idea we encounter.
A useful starting point is to ask:
Sometimes, issues only become visible when we actively measure them. This might involve auditing surgical site infections, monitoring catheter-related complications, reviewing client feedback or analysing patient outcomes.
Most importantly, improvement does not have to start with a large-scale project. Small, well-planned changes can have a significant impact when they address a genuine need.
Veterinary nurses have a unique perspective on practice life. Our day-to-day involvement in admissions, patient preparation, anaesthesia, inpatient care, infection prevention, nurse consultations, discharge appointments and client communication all allows us to see (and hear) how systems function across the entire patient journey.
Potential opportunities for improvement may be identified through:
Sometimes the trigger may be far simpler. It may be a process that regularly causes frustration, a task that takes longer than it should or a protocol that no longer reflects current evidence.
When these situations arise it is important to approach them with compassion and genuine curiosity rather than blame.
Quality improvement is not about identifying who is at fault. It is about understanding why a process or system produces a particular outcome and how it could be improved.
One of the biggest misconceptions about leadership is that it only comes with seniority.
Leadership is not defined by job title. It is demonstrated through initiative, collaboration, curiosity and a willingness to help others succeed. A student veterinary nurse may identify an outdated protocol. A newly qualified nurse may spot an opportunity to improve equipment organisation. An experienced RVN may recognise inconsistencies in patient handovers.
None of these individuals require formal authority to make a positive impact. By sharing ideas, asking questions and helping develop solutions veterinary nurses can demonstrate leadership throughout their careers.
This shift in mindset is important. Rather than waiting until we become clinical leads or managers we can begin influencing positive change from day one. Have a passion project and encourage each other to have a particular area of practice to nurture and develop.
Successful improvement rarely happens in isolation.
Veterinary practices are complex multidisciplinary environments where each team member experiences systems differently. Veterinary surgeons, RVNs, student nurses, patient care assistants, reception teams and practice managers all bring valuable perspectives.
Involving those affected by a proposed change helps identify potential barriers, generate practical solutions and encourage engagement from the outset. A solution developed collaboratively is far more likely to be accepted, implemented, and sustained than one introduced without consultation.
Introducing a new idea is often the easiest part of improvement. The greater challenge is ensuring that positive changes become embedded in everyday practice rather than fading once the initial enthusiasm disappears. This is where measuring outcomes becomes important. Fortunately, measurement does not need to be complicated. Simple audits, observations, surveys and feedback can provide valuable insight into whether an intervention is achieving its intended goal.
If an initiative does not deliver the expected results, the response should be curiosity rather than disappointment:
Quality improvement is a continuous process – not a one-time event.
As the saying goes “aim for better, not perfect”.
Perhaps the most important factor in successful improvement is culture. Practices that encourage reflection, welcome new ideas and support staff to speak up are more likely to achieve lasting progress. Psychological safety plays a crucial role. Team members must feel comfortable asking questions, sharing concerns and compassionately challenging existing processes without fear of criticism or blame.
Sometimes the biggest opportunity for improvement is not a clinical process at all. It may be communication, teamwork or trust within the practice. Creating a positive improvement culture takes time and effort from everyone. It requires us to listen carefully, remain open-minded and consider not only what we say, but how we say it. While leaders have an important role in providing support and direction every member of the team contributes to the culture they work within.
As the veterinary nursing profession continues to evolve, there has never been a better time to embrace leadership and quality improvement. Veterinary nurses are increasingly recognised for their contribution to patient safety, clinical standards, and practice development. By developing confidence in these areas, we have an opportunity to shape the future of veterinary practice. I encourage you to identify one thing in your workplace that could be better.
It does not have to be a major project.
Meaningful progress often starts with small observations made by people who care enough to ask questions.
Every veterinary nurse can influence patient care, improve workplace culture and inspire those around them. The future of our profession will not be shaped by a handful of leaders alone, but by veterinary nurses at every stage of their career choosing to speak up, get involved and champion positive change.
“We’ve always done it this way” should never be the end of the conversation.
Instead, let it be the beginning of a new one.
Lou Northway is an award-winning RVN with expertise in anaesthesia and critical care, and is the clinical lead RVN at a Buckinghamshire practice. She also educates on quality improvement for RCVS Knowledge, and shares her passion for mentorship through her social media @LouTheVetNurse and VN Spark events.
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