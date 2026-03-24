Referrals to gynaecology would always come back as normal ,as ultrasounds and MRI didn’t detect the cells growing elsewhere in my pelvis. My endometriosis diagnosis didn’t occur until 2021 where I underwent my first laparoscopy – the only way at present to be diagnosed. I had my second surgery in 2025 due to my condition worsening and requiring further surgery to remove the reoccurring endometriosis and correct an adhesion that was present. The four years between surgeries saw me change jobs, change my lifestyle to include more gentle movement and to seek out alternative therapies such as acupuncture.