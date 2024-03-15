15 Mar
A trio of dedicated vet workers are putting their best foot forward to fund-raise for Cats Protection.
Three members of staff at an East Sussex veterinary practice have taken on two charity challenges to raise money for a leading welfare organisation.
RVN Menna Field, of St Anne’s Veterinary Group in Eastbourne, has completed the Big Winter Roam – a 15-mile walking challenge that ran throughout February for Cats Protection.
Meanwhile, lead veterinary nurse Abigail Lloyd and patient care assistant Jenny O’Neill are running the London Landmarks Half Marathon on 7 April for the same cause.
Miss Field said: “I’ve worked with Cats Protection throughout my 20-year career at St Anne’s and it’s a great charity that has helped us with the many strays we’ve had in.
“However, the rate of stray cats coming into our care has increased over the past couple of years, so we wanted to raise awareness of this and help support Cats Protection, which has always provided rehoming spots where it has been able to.”
Miss Lloyd added: “The half marathon has provided us with a challenge we’ve always wanted to achieve.
“As well as our training, we’re hoping our positive mindset, along with our humour, will get us through to the finish line.”
Donations can be made via the duo’s JustGiving page.