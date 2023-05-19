19 May
The lack of formal legal protection for the title of veterinary nurse has been branded a “travesty”, and likened to fraud as a new report of professional and public surveys on the issue was released.
The BVNA has vowed to keep up the fight for legal protection of the veterinary nurse title for as long it takes for the Government to finally act.
The vow was made as the organisation today (19 May) released new details of the professional and public surveys carried out in support of its “Protect the Title” campaign.
Initial data, released in February, showed three-quarters of professionals believed formal protection would help to address present workforce challenges.
A similar proportion of public respondents (76%) were also unaware the title can currently be used by an unqualified person, while even more (91%) said they assumed it would refer to someone who was fully qualified and professionally regulated.
Meanwhile, nearly half (48%) of professional respondents said they knew of someone working in practice who was using the title without being fully qualified.
But the new document, released during Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month, also includes some of the responses given by participants when they were invited to give further comments during the surveys.
The present situation was described as “appalling” and something that would not be accepted in human medicine among the public comments.
Another participant wrote: “It is a travesty that the term can be used by lay people with minimal experience. That is disingenuous to the public and bordering on fraud.”
The association said it would continue the campaign “until the Government takes on board” recommendations made previously by an RCVS-led working party for legislative reform and urged professionals to support their fight.
BVNA president Charlotte Pace said the report made clear that legal protection was “both needed and wanted” by both the profession and the public at large.
She added: “It is vital that we keep up the pressure to get our title protected and make not only the wider public, but also the Government realises how important this issue is.
“Pet owners deserve to be assured that the people looking after their pets are fully trained and qualified, and VNs should be recognised for the hard work and training they go through to deliver expert care.”