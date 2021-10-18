the MMI and its roles

incivility and bullying – recognition and becoming an ally

juggling demands – balancing study, work and personal life

raising awareness and encouraging pride in the veterinary nursing profession

disability and chronic illness – creating inclusive environments

‘First steps’

Angharad Belcher, RCVS director for advancement of the professions and MMI director, said: “Holding the Student Veterinary Nurse Wellbeing Discussion Forum is one of the first steps in talking through the survey findings and working collaboratively with the veterinary nursing profession to discuss potential solutions and actions we can take.