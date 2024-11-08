8 Nov
The Ruby Goodhew Foundation has been launched to support student vet nurses following the death from leukaemia of Ruby Cabral – née Goodhew – in October 2023.
The Ruby Goodhew Foundation was founded in memory of Ruby Cabral – née Goodhew – who married her long-term partner just 24 hours prior to her death from acute myeloid leukaemia in October 2023.
However, Ms Cabral’s family and network are determined to ensure her memory is not defined by leukaemia, but by the impact she made on the world.
Passionate about patient welfare, improving industry standards and professional development, she had a special love for emergency and critical care, for which she started studying for a certificate while unable to work.
Before her death Ms Cabral strived to support those in training and was eager to become a clinical coach for the next generation of students, a legacy her friends and family hope to continue through the Ruby Goodhew Foundation.
The foundation aims to support student nurses in a number of ways, including by providing funds for educational supplies, travel expenses, exam support and support for those with special needs.
Applications for funding can be made by completing a request form which should be emailed to info@therubygoodhewfoundation.co.uk for consideration.
For more information or to pledge a donation, visit the Ruby Goodhew Foundation website.