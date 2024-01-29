29 Jan
Course leaders have hailed the success of the first cohort to complete a postgraduate equine nursing programme at Hartpury University.
The first cohort of RVNs to complete a Postgraduate Certificate in Advanced Equine Veterinary Nursing at Hartpury University have celebrated their success during a graduation ceremony at Gloucester Cathedral.
The programme, which is the only one of its kind in the UK, aims to help nurses map out their individual pathways for career progression, maximise their roles in practice and use their skills more effectively.
Programme leader Carol Gray said: “I’m immensely proud of all our first advanced veterinary nurses and it’s a great privilege to celebrate the graduation of the UK’s only advanced equine veterinary nurses, who completed a demanding course while holding pivotal roles in equine veterinary practices and managing other commitments.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better first cohort of students, and we wish them continuing success in their professional careers.”
The programme is one of several postgraduate nursing pathways offered by Hartpury, which began offering the courses in 2022. Non-equine pathways include Clinical Nursing and Client Support, and Perioperative Nursing and Patient Safety.
The equine course can be completed in one year or spread out over two or three years, while modules can also be taken individually as CPD.
Jessica Saunders, a graduate from the programme’s critical care stream, said: “My commitment to delivering top-tier patient care led me to Hartpury. After 17 years at Oakham Veterinary Hospital, I’ve discovered my passion for critical care nursing – especially in isolation and postoperative colic cases.”