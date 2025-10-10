10 Oct 2025
The piglet, named Benny, is said to be recovering well after coming through surgery.
A vet has hailed the resilience of a week-old piglet rescued by the side of the road after it made it through surgery to make an impressive recovery.
The newborn piglet, which has been named Benny, was found by a family wandering across the A641 carriageway in Nottinghamshire last Sunday.
The concerned family took Benny to Brinsley Animal Rescue after attempting to return him to nearby farms only to find none were missing a newborn piglet.
Brinsley Animal Rescue’s Jon Beresford said: “When he arrived, he was completely lifeless and clearly had something wrong with his eyes.
“We placed Benny inside an incubator, provided hourly fluids throughout the night and put him on antibiotics, but he was reluctant to take any milk.
“Luckily, after a night of careful monitoring, Benny perked up and started to take bottled milk”.
He added that the plucky piglet’s energy and character returned after the first night in their care and “by Tuesday, he had toilet trained himself and knew how to get our attention for another bottle”.
However, Benny’s eyes had not improved, so he was presented to Vets for Pets’ Eastwood practice on Wednesday.
Owner and exotics advanced practitioner Jonathan Hadley confirmed that both the piglet’s eyes had ruptured and could not be saved, and he proceeded with surgery.
Mr Hadley said: “He’s bounced back incredibly quickly. For such a young piglet to come through surgery and adapt so well shows what a strong little character he is.
“Luckily, due to his age, once he finds his forever home, his lack of sight should not be an issue; he will live a very normal and happy life”.
Benny is said to be recovering well and has been returned to Brinsley Animal Sanctuary for further care until a home for him can be found.