Enthusiastic and dedicated staff: the panel recognised the commitment and passion of the university’s staff in delivering veterinary nursing degrees.

the panel recognised the commitment and passion of the university’s staff in delivering veterinary nursing degrees. Well-being support for students: the panel praised the comprehensive support available to students both on campus and placement.

the panel praised the comprehensive support available to students both on campus and placement. Staff induction policy: the university’s induction policy for new staff members was commended for its effectiveness.

the university’s induction policy for new staff members was commended for its effectiveness. Integration of coaching: the inclusion of coaching in the BSc/BSc(Hons) provision was identified as a key strength of the programme.

the inclusion of coaching in the BSc/BSc(Hons) provision was identified as a key strength of the programme. Placement provision: the university’s provision of placements for students was recognised as clear and well documented.

‘Significant impact’

Catherine Phillips, head of veterinary nursing at Hartpury University, said: “We’re delighted to receive full accreditation for our veterinary nursing programmes. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, who are committed to delivering an exceptional educational experience for our students.