6 Jun
Veterinary nurse education committee gives full accreditation for the next five years to vet nursing degree and diploma programmes.
Hartpury University has announced that its veterinary nursing programmes have been fully accredited by the RCVS veterinary nurse education committee for the next five years.
A panel of experts from the RCVS attended Hartpury University for three days earlier this year to conduct an examination of the university’s programmes and to visit three veterinary nursing placement practices.
The visit resulted in full accreditation for Hartpury’s BSc(Hons) Veterinary Nursing, BSc(Hons) Equine Veterinary Nursing, Diploma in Professional Studies Veterinary Nursing and Diploma in Professional Studies in Equine Veterinary Nursing qualifications.
The panel also commended Hartpury University on several aspects of its veterinary nursing department.
Areas commended were:
Catherine Phillips, head of veterinary nursing at Hartpury University, said: “We’re delighted to receive full accreditation for our veterinary nursing programmes. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, who are committed to delivering an exceptional educational experience for our students.
“This accreditation reaffirms our commitment to producing skilled and compassionate veterinary nurses who go on to make a significant impact in the field.”