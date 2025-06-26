26 Jun 2025
Thousands of pounds have already been raised for a nurse whose family wants to fly her home for medical care because of fears over how she is currently being treated in Spain.
Family of RVN Katie Hollis, who has functional neurological disorder, are attempting to bring her home.
The family of a Devon-based RVN has launched an online fund-raising appeal to fly her home for medical care after she suffered a seizure while on holiday.
Katie Hollis, who has functional neurological disorder that causes intermittent seizures, is currently in a Spanish hospital where they allege she is being given inappropriate treatment, including sedation and the use of wrist restraints.
A Crowdfunder set up to cover the cost of a medical flight back to the UK, around £36,000, has already raised around £6,000 since it was launched yesterday (25 June).
Her mother, Jami Harris, said the 22-year-old “has been begging to be let home”, but Spanish doctors have “refused to listen” to both her family and her own doctor in the UK regarding her diagnosis and medical plan.
Describing the situation as “living a nightmare”, she added: “We are all terrified for her safety left where she is, terrified by the lack of communication and by the lack of understanding of her diagnosis.”
Miss Hollis, who works for the North Park Veterinary Group, which operates four practices in Devon, was taken ill earlier this month after she experienced a seizure during a holiday in Alicante.
The Crowdfunder page claims doctors are insisting on treating her for epilepsy even though her seizures are not epileptic in nature.
Vet Times has approached the hospital in Elche for comment.