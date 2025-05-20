20 May 2025
More than £2,000 was added to fund-raising total during the latest walk on England’s north-east coast.
Walk participants helped raise £2,400.
A leading veterinary charity has raised £2,400 in donations with a two-day fund-raising walk in north-east England.
Vetlife joined forces with the Veterinary Voices Hiking Group for the hike along the Northumberland coast earlier this month.
And the trek has now taken the total raised for Vetlife by the group – which was founded in 2021 and boasts more than 2,000 members on Facebook – to more than £40,000.
Veterinary Voices founder and Vetlife trustee Robyn Lowe said: “It has been another heartwarming event, and I have to say that these hikes are as positive for me as they are for everyone else.”
She added: “I love chatting, connecting and recharging myself with some wonderful people and, of course, the dogs that always join with their humans.”
Donning Vetlife-branded t-shirts supplied by Duggan Veterinary Group, participants tackled a 22km route on the first day and a 26km trail on the second.
The hike preceded Mental Health Awareness Week, held from 12 to 18 May, where the theme was said to reflect the aim of the Veterinary Voices group to unite members of the industry in a supportive environment.
Fund-raising for Vetlife has become more crucial after the charity’s helpline received more than 5,000 individual contacts in a year for the first time in 2024.
Donations can be made to Vetlife at the Veterinary Voices JustGiving page.