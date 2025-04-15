15 Apr 2025
Allen Parton and ET outside BSAVA Congress in Manchester.
A charity connecting assistance dogs with disabled military veterans and emergency service personnel has hailed the “constant support” it has received from the veterinary world.
Hounds for Heroes founder Allen Parton, who attended last month’s BSAVA Congress in Manchester alongside his dog ET, said veterinary support is vital to the organisation’s endeavours.
The Royal Navy veteran said: “The constant support of the veterinary world is so important and plays such a crucial role in maintaining such effective partnerships that the charity Hounds for Heroes creates.
“Having a very successful outreach programme with the veterinary world will always be a high priority; the synergy between us aligns perfectly.
“We have had the privilege to speak at the BVA, BVNA, BVRA and BSAVA conferences over the years and have always felt that these organisations have stood shoulder to shoulder with us on our charity mission since day one. Long may this relationship remain.”
The organisation delivered a presentation to senior VN course lecturers at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise’s Greenmount campus in Northern Ireland earlier this year, and said it hopes to provide lectures to students in future regarding assistance dogs and their human partners’ specific needs.
Hounds for Heroes partners injured and disabled veterans of the armed forces and blue light personnel with assistance dogs that are trained in-house – a process that can take up to two years.
The charity funds all associated costs of their dogs’ working lives, including veterinary care, food, and insurance, to ensure the animals’ well-being is prioritised and that they are not a financial burden on their partners.
Mr Parton said: “One of our original founding principles is to maintain the health and welfare of our dogs at all times, something that I am personally unable to ever compromise on.
“Having a fit, willing and healthy dog alongside my wheelchair is so life enhancing and there are absolutely no limits to what we can achieve in our partnership. The only obstacles or challenges we ever meet are man-made.”