Francesca, Shreya and Rudi’s proposal aims to tackle PPR, a highly contagious disease affecting small ruminants, primarily goats and sheep, with a mortality rate of up to 90%. The disease poses a serious threat to food supplies and incomes across Africa, the Middle East and Asia. The team explained that “PPR has a massive impact on smallholder communities – farmers who only have a few goats or sheep rely heavily on these animals”. They decided to focus on this disease because it is vaccine preventable. “This is a devastating and fast-moving disease. But there is an effective, lifelong vaccine that is relatively cheap in terms of vaccines,” added the students.