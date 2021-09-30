30 Sept 2021
The new positions at Hamilton Specialist Referrals offer high-quality multidisciplinary experience, personalised career development and the potential to specialise.
A veterinary referral hospital has announced new nurse practitioner roles as part of a programme to strengthen professional development opportunities for vet nurses.
The new positions at Hamilton Specialist Referrals (HSR), based in High Wycombe and part of IVC Evidensia Referrals, offer high-quality multidisciplinary experience, personalised career development and the potential to specialise. HSR said it would also offer relocation assistance where appropriate.
Managing director Clare Hamilton said: “We are delighted to have developed this role and benefits package for our RVN applicants, and hope it will help us to attract the best candidates possible at our growing referral centre. It is important to us that our nurses feel supported and valued, and we believe we are able to offer successful applicants some of the best positions in the industry.
“We are committed to the development of our nurses – empowering them so they can explore areas of specialist interest, upskill and gain increased confidence to contribute fully to the high standard of care our patients receive.”
HSR RVN and orthopaedic nurse practitioner Louise Richey said: “I really enjoy working at HSR.
“Although, like all veterinary practices, it can be hectic at times, there are always interesting cases coming in and I’m constantly learning new things. The team are also really supportive and communicate well with each other, which means we are able to work effectively to provide the best possible care for our patients, which is really rewarding.”
HSR is recruiting its first cohort of veterinary nurses in line with the new benefits structure.
Candidates who would like further information, or who wish to apply for one of the veterinary nursing roles, can find more information via its website.