Society for Companion Animal Studies event will feature two keynote speakers from North America.
Two leading figures on the human-animal bond have been lined up as keynote speakers at an online conference next month.
Zenithson Ng, clinical associate professor of small animal primary care at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, and psychologist Aubrey Fine, considered one of the father figures of the human-animal bond field, will headline the Society for Companion Animal Studies (SCAS) Conference 2025.
With a theme of “Unified Voices: Why the Human–Animal Bond Is Important to You as Professionals”, the VetSkill-sponsored event runs on Sunday 19 October.
Dr Zenithson’s research and teaching interests span all aspects of the bond, animal welfare, diversity, equity and inclusion, and he will discuss the impact of animal-assisted programmes.
Dr Fine will present his keynote on the welfare of animals in animal-assisted therapy, including examples from its use in his practice to treat children with ADHD, learning disabilities, developmental disorders and parent child relations.
Other sessions will explore ethical practices, veterinary social work, the role of animals as classroom companions, and the welfare of animals in therapeutic settings.
Organisers said attendees could also expect panel discussions, networking opportunities and practical tools to help them integrate the human-animal bond into professional practice.
Full details are available from the webinar section of the SCAS website.