North Downs Specialist Referrals’ pioneering new model – along with the appointment of a new head of nursing services – places a real emphasis on the importance of vet nurses and nursing assistants.
A specialist small animal hospital in Surrey has implemented an innovative new nursing structure that it believes will enable positive career pathways and provide “gold standard” support for its 90-strong nursing team.
North Downs Specialist Referrals’ (NDSR) pioneering new model – along with the appointment of a new head of nursing services, which coincided with Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month – places a real emphasis on work-life balance, defined career progression, and the overall roles and importance of vet nurses and nursing assistants.
NDSR is one of the first Linnaeus practices to introduce the group’s structure for its nursing team and follows a clear emphasis being placed on the nursing community by Linnaeus. Chief nursing officer Andrea Jeffery has had a nursing presence on its executive board since 2019.
The model, which will see the nursing team at NDSR increase by around 5%, has been hailed as overwhelmingly positive by head of nursing services Lauren Emmett, with opportunities for progression throughout the nursing team.
As part of the new structure, NDSR has introduced four nurse manager roles, with specific operational, quality, pastoral and training responsibilities as the Linnaeus-owned practice creates a more flexible career pathway for RVNs and nursing assistants across the business.
The motivation is to encourage nursing staff from all areas of the practice to develop career pathways that play to their strengths and personal interests, with job shares also available.
Miss Emmett said: “We’re over the moon to be launching what is a really innovative new structure here at NDSR. It moves away from the more traditional flat model, and places an emphasis on giving our team balance and really clear career pathways in whichever area their passion lies.
“The introduction of our four nurse managers will allow them to spend 60% to 80% of their time on the clinical floor in the hospital, making them visible and available to support, and work alongside our nursing community.”
She continued: “We have put a huge amount of thought into how this model can improve career pathways for nursing assistants, student nurses and RVNs across the business. Nurses play a huge, pivotal role in providing the very highest quality of care and service to our patients and clients, and this move shows how much value we place on that here at NDSR.”
Gerry Polton, clinical director at NDSR, said this new structure would elevate the role of nursing and shine a light on its importance across the business.
He said: “We believe this new structure really is iconoclastic, hopefully defining a new ‘gold standard’ in veterinary nursing. What we’re doing is allowing individuals to create their own career pathways within the business. We’re giving them valuable support and allowing them to forge ahead in leadership roles, should they wish.
“The role of vet nurses is hugely important and this structure not only recognises this, but puts our fantastic team front and centre in almost everything we do here at NDSR.”
