24 Feb
Laura Turnbull, of Paragon Veterinary Referrals, has died following an eight-year battle with cancer.
Colleagues at Paragon Veterinary Referrals have paid tribute to a brave RVN who has lost her battle with cancer.
Laura Turnbull, an RVN at the Linnaeus-owned practice in Wakefield, had been fighting the illness for eight years and, from her initial diagnosis, was determined to battle the condition head-on.
As well as continuing in her beloved role as an RVN for as long as she could, Miss Turnbull used social media to help her efforts to support others suffering from cancer, often inspiring hundreds of positive responses. She also raised money for breast cancer charities, as well as fronting a Marks and Spencer campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Miss Turnbull’s love for animals never faltered. Her commitments to her patients was clear to see during COVID as she continued to work despite being vulnerable herself.
Miss Turnbull’s mum, Hilary, said: “Laura’s love of animals started early. When she was young, she loved horse riding and would spend all day on a Sunday working at local riding stables, mucking to get a free riding lesson.
“Her free spirit also emerged from a young age as Laura was always happy and cheerful – and sometimes a bit mischievous, getting into many scrapes, and a few visits to A&E; although, thankfully nothing too serious.”
She continued: “Laura was strong, determined, beautiful, intelligent, funny, sensitive, kind and loving. She didn’t realise how much. She was one of a kind and she touched everyone she met, inspiring people without even knowing it.”
Miss Turnbull had previously posted on her GoFundMe page: “My motto is the Hindi saying ‘Har pal me zindagi’, which loosely translated means ‘enjoy every moment’. I certainly try to appreciate everything and I am grateful for what I have.”
Hilary added: “I’m very proud of what Laura achieved, but perhaps none more so than when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer [in 2015] and her determination to continue training as a veterinary nurse.
“She continued to work and study, and passed all her exams in 2016 – also receiving a veterinary nursing award for ‘best veterinary nursing final-year student’.”
It was Laura’s inspirational spirit and indomitable determination that encouraged colleagues at Paragon to launch the GoFundMe account so she could fulfil an ambitious bucket list of activities. Among the items she was able to tick off included a visit to the Himalayas, Christmas in New York and a Broadway show.
Paragon’s nursing team leader Stacy Carlton said: “Without a doubt, Laura was the best, strongest and bravest person in the world.
“She was also one of the best veterinary nurses that I’ve ever worked with. Every single patient received her total devotion to providing the best level of care.
“She had no hesitation in taking home all the wildlife to rehabilitate, the strays no one wanted, and the kittens that needed extra care and attention. Laura was incredible in every way.”