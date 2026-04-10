10 Apr 2026
Laura Lacey said she was ‘astonished and astounded’ to pick up the accolade.
Laura Lacey accepts her award from Gordon Buchanan.
Central Qualifications (CQ) announced the winner of its annual Veterinary Nurse Educator of the Year Award as it celebrated the graduation of its 2026 cohort of vet nurses.
Laura Lacey, head of centre for veterinary nursing at Coleg Glynllifon, was recognised at CQ’s annual Graduation and Awards Ceremony in Central Hall, Westminster.
Ms Lacey said: “I am astonished and astounded that I have been awarded this honour.
“It can be very hard work, and there are difficult days for sure, but knowing that the impact we have as educators is appreciated by the ones we do it for is humbling.
“I am proud to be part of the next generation’s journey. I love seeing them thrive in an industry that I am so passionate about still after a quarter of a century in it.”
The VN began her career working in equine care before transitioning to small animal practice in 2001.
She entered the education sector at Coleg Glynllifon in 2017 after being invited to teach post-graduate qualifications before becoming head of centre in 2024.
She added: “I want to be a tutor who students remember positively – one who inspires and supports.
“I am passionate about developing knowledge and understanding.”
CQ quality assurance manager Denise Burke said: “Laura was nominated by her students for her compassion, understanding and dedication as an educator.
“Her passion for providing exceptional training to her students is nothing short of inspirational.”
She was presented the award by wildlife filmmaker and presenter Gordon Buchanan, who also handed graduates of CQ’s Diploma in Veterinary Nursing their ceremonial scrolls and delivered the keynote speech.
CQ director Jacqui Garrett said: “We had a wonderful day celebrating the achievements of our veterinary nurse graduates. They have all worked incredibly hard to reach this milestone, and we wish them every success in their future careers.”