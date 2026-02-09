9 Feb 2026
Investigation of jailed ex-vet ‘ongoing’ – police
Detectives admit they may never know just how many people have been harmed by Jonathan Ruben’s crimes.
The full extent of crimes committed by a former vet who sedated and sexually abused children at a summer camp may never be known, police have admitted.
Detectives say their investigation into Jonathan Ruben remains open after he was jailed for 23 years and 10 months on Friday, 6 February.
Meanwhile, the families of his known victims said he had caused them “the most heartbreaking emotional and psychological damage”.
Following the sentencing hearing, Leicestershire Police said their efforts were focusing on contacting organisations Ruben was known to have been involved with and investigating any new information that emerges.
The 76-year-old, formerly of Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, is believed to have worked in schools in the county as well as with youth groups and at summer camps like the one where he was first arrested near Melton Mowbray last July.
‘Vilest crimes’
Senior investigating officer, Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Neil Holden, said Ruben had committed “the vilest crimes with little remorse shown”.
He continued: “We are under no illusion that we may never have the full answer regarding his crimes during previous years. Only Ruben knows that.
“However, what I can say is that our investigation does very much remain ongoing.”
Mr Holden stressed the force’s public portal remains open and officers would speak to anyone who fears either they or their child may have been targeted by Ruben or witnessed his offending.
He also paid tribute to the “immense bravery” of the victims and their families which he said had “undoubtedly” helped to reveal Ruben’s offences.
‘Nightmare’
In a separate statement issued through the force, the families themselves said they had been “living the most horrendous nightmare” since the camp.
They added: “There are no words to describe how much his actions anger us and horrify us. He took away our children’s right to be children, to feel safe and protected.
“He has caused the most heartbreaking emotional and psychological damage and our children continue to suffer every day because of what he did.
“They have lost their innocence, their confidence and their trust. They are withdrawn and confused about what has happened and why it has happened.”