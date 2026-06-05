5 Jun 2026
Group becomes official vet partner of rehoming and the Adoptober campaign.
IVC has announced a new multi-year partnership with the RSPCA, becoming the charity’s official vet partner for rehoming.
The group will fund vouchers delivered by frontline RSPCA officers to owners struggling to pay for veterinary care and a pilot programme providing access to a year of preventative care through 250 free memberships for the group’s pet health plan.
The partnership will grant RSPCA adopters and volunteers discounts on Pet Health Club subscriptions to help owners ensure rehomed pets have appropriate care in place.
IVC will also serve as the official sponsor of RSPCA’s Adoptober rehoming campaign held each October.
The veterinary group’s UK and Ireland chief executive, George Dymond, said: “We’re excited to be working with the RSPCA, who share our belief in the importance of animal welfare.
“By working together, we can help empower pet owners with practical advice, education and support to drive improvements in animal welfare.”
RSPCA chief executive Jo Rowland said through the partnership the charity “can help more animals find loving homes more quickly, all while making room in our centres, so RSPCA officers can continue their vital rescue work”.
She added: “At the same time, this partnership will help fund vet vouchers and ongoing preventive healthcare support, which enable our frontline teams to help struggling owners care for their pets in safe, loving homes.
“Ultimately, this support will help empower even more pet owners with advice and support, so they can take the best care of the animals they share their lives with.”