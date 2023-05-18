18 May
The Introduction to Referral Nursing Programme will be followed by IVC Evidensia’s first Referral Nurse Development Programme and is part of IVC Evidensia’s comprehensive referral nursing strategy.
IVC Evidensia has launched what it calls a “major” referral nursing initiative as part of a comprehensive referral nursing strategy championed by the group.
The new Introduction to Referral Nursing Programme is a five-part course designed to open the door to the world of referral nursing, and will be followed by IVC Evidensia’s first Referral Nurse Development Programme.
The new strategy is being championed by RVN Arlene Connor, who has taken up an appointment as IVC Evidensia’s national referral nursing lead for the UK, having held a similar position across the Vets Now Referrals Network.
Ms Connor was supported by RVN Helen Rooney, clinical and development support at IVC Evidensia, who was instrumental in creating the modules.
IVC Evidensia’s referral division now looks after the network of multidisciplinary, specialist-led referral hospitals, and a major part of the new initiative is to increase awareness of referral nursing within the company, as well as debunk some of the myths and common misconceptions.
Ms Connor said: “IVC Evidensia is still relatively unknown within the referrals world. With our new referrals team in place, we want to change that by highlighting the support and the tremendous career prospects a career in referral nursing offers.
“We often find people are very anxious about making the move to work in referrals. Perhaps thinking the work is too advanced, or that they need to have additional post-registration qualifications. As such, it really can prevent them for applying for a role.
“But there is always a learning path, and this new Introduction to Referral Nursing Programme is designed to help them make an informed decision. We want to break down the barriers people put up in front of themselves.”
The five-part online module is part of the programme open to nurses working for IVC Evidensia who, at whichever point in their career, are interested in a move to referrals.
However, it will also be open to those outside the company and be available on the referral nursing website.
Ms Connor continued: “We want to ensure this resource can be utilised by all. There will be a set of discipline-specific modules, which will provide a framework to support our nursing teams whether they are a discipline-specific nurse or enjoy a role moving between the specialist disciplines. This will be augmented by practical training, as well as additional modules covering things like collegiality and quality improvement.
“So, it will be tailored to their individual role, and will ensure each nurse is utilised to their full potential and feel valued in those roles. We want to make sure they are satisfied with both the training and the progression opportunities available to them.”