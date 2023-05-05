5 May
IVC Evidensia has released a video shining a light on veterinary nurses and their varied roles in the profession to mark Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM).
The video – produced by the veterinary group – opens with the line “I am so much more than just a vet nurse” and is a celebration of vet nurses in all forms. It showcases all the roles vet nurses occupy in their careers, including being “a clinician, a friend, a mentor, a coach, a leader, an innovator [and] a lifesaver”.
The video comes after several dynamic training strategies have been launched by the group, including a new veterinary care assistant training programme, satellite learning for VNs and an upcoming referral nurse development programme, which the group said is due to be announced soon.
Jessica Hotchin, acting chairperson of the IVC Evidensia nurse board, said: “In making the video, we wanted to make IVC Evidensia vet nurses feel supported in their roles, while showcasing the development and career opportunities open to them.
“Whatever exciting path they choose in their nursing career – whether that’s specialising or generalising, working in practice or moving to a management position – we’re here to support them every step of the way.”
Footage included in the video features many vet nurses within IVC Evidensia describing their specific roles, which include:
Participants in the video all had a hand in making it a success, and have shared their personal journeys as vet nurses and what advice they would give to those thinking of pursuing a similar career path.
ECC nurse Emma Maidment, who is featured in the video, said: “I have been a veterinary nurse for 34 years, plus my 2 years as a trainee nurse, and I still enjoy my job as no two days are the same, and even after all this time, there are new cases to be seen.
“If someone was considering becoming a nurse, I would advise them to do some work experience in a variety of practices to make sure it is the right career for them.”
The clinical manager in the video, Chrissie Poke, added: “I have been an RVN for 12 years and worked in the veterinary industry for 16 years. I have been at CHVG [Clent Hills Vet Group] since 2014. I became branch head nurse after a few years and then head nurse of CHVG in 2019.
“I have recently progressed to clinical manager, and I love my work with animals. However, where I take most pride is in helping others develop their skills and allowing them the opportunities. This is why I wanted to progress to management to help make those changes possible.”