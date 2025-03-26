26 Mar 2025
Units have been opened in the midlands and Fife, which bosses want to make available to the whole profession before the end of the year.
The IVC Evidensia Training Centre at Blaise Referral Hospital.
A major veterinary company has opened two new UK training centres, which it hopes to make more widely available in the coming months.
The IVC Evidensia Academy facilities have been unveiled this week at the Blaise Referral Hospital and the Vets Now headquarters in Dunfermline.
Bosses say they want to open the units, which they expect to deliver 20,000 hours of CPD hours to IVC staff alone, to the whole sector by the end of this year.
Daniella Dos Santos, the company’s director of professional culture, said the project can make the professions collectively stronger.
She said: “By eventually opening these centres to everyone, we can help raise the standard of care across the industry and ensure that every pet, wherever they are, receives the best possible care.”
Each centre employs an RVN as a dedicated training co-ordinator and the company says the sites will offer a wide range of “high quality, hands-on learning opportunities”.
The group is also planning to develop streaming platforms to enable training programmes to be provided in a hybrid format.
Dr Dos Santos said: “These centres will allow us to provide tailored training, whether you’re just starting your career or you’re looking to develop new skills and techniques.
“The training will help us deliver exceptional care for pets and their owners by ensuring our colleagues and eventually the wider profession continue to grow and develop their expertise.”